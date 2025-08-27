Sports Highlights: Major Moves and Stellar Performances
The sports world is buzzing with major team changes and impressive player performances. The New England Patriots cut guard Cole Strange. Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner dominated at the U.S. Open, while Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff also made waves. Meanwhile, Venus Williams is set for doubles, Carlos Santana faces waivers, and Christian Pulisic returns to the U.S. soccer squad.
The sports world witnessed significant changes and incredible performances this Tuesday. In a bold move, the New England Patriots cut 2022 first-round pick Cole Strange as part of their roster adjustments. This decision marks a notable statement by new head coach Mike Vrabel.
At the U.S. Open, tennis stars Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner showcased their skills in commanding victories on the tournament's third day. Swiatek, fresh off a win in Cincinnati, swiftly defeated Emiliana Arango, while Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff also impressed the audience with their strong showings.
In other developments, Venus Williams will continue her U.S. Open journey in women's doubles. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians placed Carlos Santana on outright waivers, signaling a potential end to his tenure. Christian Pulisic makes his return to the U.S. soccer squad for friendlies, albeit without teammate Weston McKennie.
(With inputs from agencies.)
