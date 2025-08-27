Afghanistan Bolsters Squad with Former Irish Cricketer Mooney Ahead of Asia Cup

In a strategic move, Afghanistan has strengthened its cricket coaching team by appointing former Ireland all-rounder John Mooney as the fielding coach, alongside Nirmalan Thanabalasingam as the new physiotherapist. These appointments come at a crucial time when the team is prepping for the much-anticipated Asia Cup, scheduled to begin in two weeks.

Mooney, who previously worked with Afghanistan from 2018 to 2019, returns with a wealth of experience, having also been involved with teams such as the West Indies men's and Ireland women's teams. Known for his significant contributions during his playing days, especially during the 2011 World Cup, Mooney's expertise is expected to provide a competitive edge to the team.

Meanwhile, Thanabalasingam, with his extensive physiotherapy background with teams such as Desert Vipers, Sri Lanka Cricket, and Sydney Thunder, is set to enhance the squad's physical conditioning. Afghanistan's squad, currently training in Abu Dhabi, includes notable players like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, as they gear up for upcoming matches against UAE and Pakistan starting August 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)