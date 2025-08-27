India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ahmedabad as Host City
India is bidding to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, a city renowned for its sports infrastructure. The decision follows the Indian Olympic Association's approval and aims to boost tourism and local businesses, while inspiring young athletes. The final host decision will be made in November in Glasgow.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:19 IST
- Country:
- India
India is setting its sights on hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad nominated as the proposed venue.
The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the bid on Wednesday, citing the city's state-of-the-art stadiums and vibrant sports culture as key reasons for selection.
With the Indian Olympic Association backing the proposal and Canada withdrawing from the competition, India's chances have improved for securing the prestigious event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement