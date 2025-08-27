India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ahmedabad as Host City

India is setting its sights on hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad nominated as the proposed venue.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the bid on Wednesday, citing the city's state-of-the-art stadiums and vibrant sports culture as key reasons for selection.

With the Indian Olympic Association backing the proposal and Canada withdrawing from the competition, India's chances have improved for securing the prestigious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)