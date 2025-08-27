Left Menu

India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ahmedabad as Host City

India is bidding to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, a city renowned for its sports infrastructure. The decision follows the Indian Olympic Association's approval and aims to boost tourism and local businesses, while inspiring young athletes. The final host decision will be made in November in Glasgow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:19 IST
India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ahmedabad as Host City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is setting its sights on hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad nominated as the proposed venue.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the bid on Wednesday, citing the city's state-of-the-art stadiums and vibrant sports culture as key reasons for selection.

With the Indian Olympic Association backing the proposal and Canada withdrawing from the competition, India's chances have improved for securing the prestigious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

Imran Khan: Prison, Politics, and Power Struggles

 Pakistan
2
Racing in Orange: The Zandvoort Showdown

Racing in Orange: The Zandvoort Showdown

 Global
3
BJP will first steal your votes, then your other rights, alleges Rahul Gandhi at public rally in Bihar’s Sitamarhi.

BJP will first steal your votes, then your other rights, alleges Rahul Gandh...

 India
4
Loan Recovery Dispute in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar Turns Fatal

Loan Recovery Dispute in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar Turns Fatal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025