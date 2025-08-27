Tennis Stars Tee Off: Alcaraz and Ruud Embrace Golfing Challenge

Carlos Alcaraz is swinging into a new hobby at the U.S. Open, trading tennis rackets for golf clubs. The five-time Grand Slam champion showcased his enthusiasm by mimicking a golf swing after a victorious match at Flushing Meadows, nodding towards Rory McIlroy, a famous golfer present in the stands.

Alcaraz, along with competitors like Casper Ruud and Jessica Pegula, is indulging in golf to unwind from the high-pressure environment of professional tennis. Even after winning matches, Alcaraz takes to the greens, having recently toured courses during Wimbledon and before the U.S. Open.

Casper Ruud, noted among tennis players for his golfing skills, recently posted alongside Alcaraz on social media from a golf course. Retired giant Roger Federer is also diving deep into the game, reflecting a growing trend among tennis professionals to engage in golf as both a mental challenge and a leisure pursuit.