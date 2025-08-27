Left Menu

Tennis Stars Tee Off: Alcaraz and Ruud Embrace Golfing Challenge

Tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud are embracing the game of golf as a relaxing pastime. Alongside legendary players like Roger Federer, these athletes are finding joy and challenge on the golf course. Their foray into golf highlights the mental sharpness and problem-solving skills akin to tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-08-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 19:35 IST
Tennis Stars Tee Off: Alcaraz and Ruud Embrace Golfing Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Carlos Alcaraz is swinging into a new hobby at the U.S. Open, trading tennis rackets for golf clubs. The five-time Grand Slam champion showcased his enthusiasm by mimicking a golf swing after a victorious match at Flushing Meadows, nodding towards Rory McIlroy, a famous golfer present in the stands.

Alcaraz, along with competitors like Casper Ruud and Jessica Pegula, is indulging in golf to unwind from the high-pressure environment of professional tennis. Even after winning matches, Alcaraz takes to the greens, having recently toured courses during Wimbledon and before the U.S. Open.

Casper Ruud, noted among tennis players for his golfing skills, recently posted alongside Alcaraz on social media from a golf course. Retired giant Roger Federer is also diving deep into the game, reflecting a growing trend among tennis professionals to engage in golf as both a mental challenge and a leisure pursuit.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Jal Board Unveils In Situ Solution to Clean Yamuna: A 45-Point Plan in Action

Delhi Jal Board Unveils In Situ Solution to Clean Yamuna: A 45-Point Plan in...

 India
2
Haryana Assembly's Solemn Tributes to Natural Calamity Victims

Haryana Assembly's Solemn Tributes to Natural Calamity Victims

 India
3
Tense Standoff at Minneapolis Church: Shooter Contained

Tense Standoff at Minneapolis Church: Shooter Contained

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Virar: Unauthorised Building Collapse Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Strikes Virar: Unauthorised Building Collapse Claims Six Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025