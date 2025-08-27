Left Menu

NEUFC's Historic Durand Cup Triumph Celebrated

President Droupadi Murmu felicitated NorthEast United FC after their victory in the Durand Cup, a historic football tournament in Asia. The ceremony recognized NEUFC's achievement and the Indian armed forces' role in the event's legacy. The President's Cup was awarded to the team at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
President Droupadi Murmu celebrated the victory of NorthEast United FC in the historic Durand Cup tournament at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Honoring their exceptional performance in Asia's oldest football competition, Murmu presented the esteemed President's Cup to the team.

Since its inception in 1956 by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the President's Cup has symbolized excellence and national heritage, reinforcing the bond between the tournament and India's storied history. The ceremony offered an opportunity to commend not just NEUFC but also the Indian armed forces for their enduring commitment to the tournament.

John Abraham, along with NEUFC's captain Redeem Tlang and CEO Mandar Tamhane, expressed gratitude for the recognition and praised the Eastern Command for its efforts in supporting and promoting Indian football. The event culminated in a group photograph of the president with NEUFC and the organizing committees.

