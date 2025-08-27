Left Menu

South Delhi Superstarz Clinch Playoffs Spot with Thrilling Win

South Delhi Superstarz secured a playoff spot in the Delhi Premier League by defeating Purani Dilli 6 by eight wickets in a rain-affected seven-over contest. Dev Lakra's unbeaten 85 powered Purani Dilli to 133/3, but Tejasvi Dahiya's 69 and Anmol Sharma's 56 not out led Superstarz to victory.

In a thrilling rain-affected match at the Delhi Premier League, the South Delhi Superstarz triumphed over Purani Dilli 6, securing their berth in the playoffs. The Superstarz emerged victorious by eight wickets in a game that was reduced to seven overs per side due to weather conditions.

Purani Dilli 6 took to the pitch first, with Dev Lakra leading the charge with a blistering 85 not out off just 23 deliveries, steering his team to an impressive score of 133 for three. Yug Gupta supported with a rapid 38 off 14 balls.

Chasing the target, the Superstarz openers Tejasvi Dahiya, who scored a rapid 69, and Anmol Sharma with an unbeaten 56, effectively quashed the opposition's hopes by amassing 136 for two in just 6.5 overs, despite losing two wickets in the process.

