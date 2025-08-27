South Delhi Superstarz Clinch Playoffs Spot with Thrilling Win

In a thrilling rain-affected match at the Delhi Premier League, the South Delhi Superstarz triumphed over Purani Dilli 6, securing their berth in the playoffs. The Superstarz emerged victorious by eight wickets in a game that was reduced to seven overs per side due to weather conditions.

Purani Dilli 6 took to the pitch first, with Dev Lakra leading the charge with a blistering 85 not out off just 23 deliveries, steering his team to an impressive score of 133 for three. Yug Gupta supported with a rapid 38 off 14 balls.

Chasing the target, the Superstarz openers Tejasvi Dahiya, who scored a rapid 69, and Anmol Sharma with an unbeaten 56, effectively quashed the opposition's hopes by amassing 136 for two in just 6.5 overs, despite losing two wickets in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)