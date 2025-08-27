Left Menu

India Prepares to Shine: Hosting World Para Athletics Championships

India is set to host the World Para Athletics Championships, with BJP MP Kangana Ranaut highlighting the nation's emergence on the global stage. Para-Olympic medallist Deepa Malik views the tournament as raising para-sport awareness, suggesting India is ready for major international events, including the Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:19 IST
India Prepares to Shine: Hosting World Para Athletics Championships
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Kangana Ranaut asserts that India has ascended to a leadership role on the world stage, evidenced by hosting the World Para Athletics Championships. The event, scheduled from September 27 to October 5 in the national capital, will see participation from over 100 nations.

As a brand ambassador for the championships, Ranaut highlighted the significance of this high-profile event for India. She associated it with the recent passage of the National Sports Governance Bill 2025, describing it as 'revolutionary' for sports development. 'This is a pivotal moment for India as a global leader, hosting 107 countries,' she stated, underscoring the symbolism of India's ongoing narrative of growth.

Highlighting a similar sentiment, Para-Olympic medallist Deepa Malik expressed that the championships could serve as a pivotal point for para-sport awareness in India. Malik envisions this as a step towards hosting major events like the Olympics, affirming India's readiness to the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Greenlights Updated COVID Vaccines for Vulnerable Populations

FDA Greenlights Updated COVID Vaccines for Vulnerable Populations

 Global
2
Haryana CM Saini Blasts Congress: A Legacy of Alleged 'Vote Theft'

Haryana CM Saini Blasts Congress: A Legacy of Alleged 'Vote Theft'

 India
3
UAE Team Emirates-XRG Triumphs as Protests Mar Vuelta Stage

UAE Team Emirates-XRG Triumphs as Protests Mar Vuelta Stage

 Global
4
Delhi Court Grants Bail Over Arrest Memo Error

Delhi Court Grants Bail Over Arrest Memo Error

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025