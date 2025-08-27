India Prepares to Shine: Hosting World Para Athletics Championships

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Kangana Ranaut asserts that India has ascended to a leadership role on the world stage, evidenced by hosting the World Para Athletics Championships. The event, scheduled from September 27 to October 5 in the national capital, will see participation from over 100 nations.

As a brand ambassador for the championships, Ranaut highlighted the significance of this high-profile event for India. She associated it with the recent passage of the National Sports Governance Bill 2025, describing it as 'revolutionary' for sports development. 'This is a pivotal moment for India as a global leader, hosting 107 countries,' she stated, underscoring the symbolism of India's ongoing narrative of growth.

Highlighting a similar sentiment, Para-Olympic medallist Deepa Malik expressed that the championships could serve as a pivotal point for para-sport awareness in India. Malik envisions this as a step towards hosting major events like the Olympics, affirming India's readiness to the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)