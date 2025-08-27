Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Charge at World Athletics Championships 2025

India's 19-member team, headed by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, will compete at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Highlight includes Animesh Kujur making history as India's first male sprinter to qualify. The squad consists of athletes qualifying through wild card, entry standards, and world rankings.

Updated: 27-08-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:16 IST
Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Charge at World Athletics Championships 2025
Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
Neeraj Chopra, the reigning world champion in javelin throw, will lead India's 19-member contingent at the World Athletics Championships 2025 set to be held in Tokyo from September 13 to 21. Alongside him, a notable mention is Animesh Kujur, who has created history by becoming the first Indian male sprinter to qualify for the global event.

Chopra seeks to defend his title alongside Sachin Yadav and Yashvir Singh in javelin throw, with the latter two securing entry through world rankings. While India also sent athletes meeting entry criteria, top hopeful Avinash Sable will miss out due to a season-ending injury.

Some athletes, including Murali Sreeshankar and Annu Rani, qualified through world rankings. Murali's noteworthy achievements fell short of the benchmark, and Annu's consistent form in javelin kept her in the race. Animesh Kujur will also stand in the spotlight, as India's debutant in the men's 200m at the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

