Exciting Updates in Sports: From Tennis Triumphs to NFL Transactions

Emma Raducanu showcased her skills at the U.S. Open, beating Janice Tjen to move into the third round. Despite spirited opposition, the 2021 champ displayed a commanding performance.

A new chapter unfolds for Jay Cutler, as the former NFL QB prepares for jail time following a plea deal on DUI charges. Meanwhile, Alyssa Thomas makes history with another triple-double in a Mercury win.

Sports decisions abound, with Alabama and WVU cancelling their series, and Houston Texans assessing Joe Mixon's recovery. In NFL news, Kyle Hamilton becomes the highest-paid safety with a major contract extension with the Ravens.

(With inputs from agencies.)