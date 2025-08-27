Left Menu

UAE Team Emirates-XRG Triumphs in Vuelta a Espana's Stage Five

UAE Team Emirates-XRG clinched victory in the fifth stage of the Vuelta a Espana. Jonas Vingegaard reclaimed the red jersey, leading over rivals with an eight-second advantage. The race witnessed rare team time trials making a comeback, and a protest delayed Israel-Premier Tech, impacting their final position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:35 IST
UAE Team Emirates-XRG Triumphs in Vuelta a Espana's Stage Five
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exhilarating display of teamwork and strategy, UAE Team Emirates-XRG emerged victorious in the fifth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday, seizing the team time trial win. Visma-Lease a Bike clinched second place, handing the red jersey back to Jonas Vingegaard from Groupama-FDJ's David Gaudu.

The seldom-seen team time trials returned in style, demonstrating their competitive spirit over a 24.1 km course in Figueres. Despite Gaudu being level with Vingegaard after the fourth stage, Visma-Lease a Bike turned the tables with a commanding performance.

Notably, protests briefly disrupted the race, halting Israel-Premier Tech and ultimately affecting their finish time. Vingegaard now leads by eight seconds over the UAE Team Emirates-XRG trio, aiming to maintain dominance in the forthcoming stages.

TRENDING

1
FDA Greenlights Updated COVID Vaccines for Vulnerable Populations

FDA Greenlights Updated COVID Vaccines for Vulnerable Populations

 Global
2
Haryana CM Saini Blasts Congress: A Legacy of Alleged 'Vote Theft'

Haryana CM Saini Blasts Congress: A Legacy of Alleged 'Vote Theft'

 India
3
UAE Team Emirates-XRG Triumphs as Protests Mar Vuelta Stage

UAE Team Emirates-XRG Triumphs as Protests Mar Vuelta Stage

 Global
4
Delhi Court Grants Bail Over Arrest Memo Error

Delhi Court Grants Bail Over Arrest Memo Error

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025