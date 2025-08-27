UAE Team Emirates-XRG Triumphs in Vuelta a Espana's Stage Five

In an exhilarating display of teamwork and strategy, UAE Team Emirates-XRG emerged victorious in the fifth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday, seizing the team time trial win. Visma-Lease a Bike clinched second place, handing the red jersey back to Jonas Vingegaard from Groupama-FDJ's David Gaudu.

The seldom-seen team time trials returned in style, demonstrating their competitive spirit over a 24.1 km course in Figueres. Despite Gaudu being level with Vingegaard after the fourth stage, Visma-Lease a Bike turned the tables with a commanding performance.

Notably, protests briefly disrupted the race, halting Israel-Premier Tech and ultimately affecting their finish time. Vingegaard now leads by eight seconds over the UAE Team Emirates-XRG trio, aiming to maintain dominance in the forthcoming stages.