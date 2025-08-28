Left Menu

Duplantis and Moon Shine Bright at Zurich Diamond League Finals

At the Zurich Diamond League, Mondo Duplantis and Katie Moon claimed their respective titles in pole vault, while Joe Kovacs and Simon Ehammer secured wins in shot put and long jump. Duplantis' victory marked his fifth Diamond League trophy, while Moon looked forward to defending her world title in Tokyo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 28-08-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 00:30 IST
  • Switzerland

Mondo Duplantis secured his fifth consecutive Diamond League victory in the pole vault at Zurich, achieving a clearance of 6.0 meters. Although both he and Greece's Emmanouil Karalis reached the same height, Duplantis emerged victorious on countback. His recent personal best of 6.29 meters in Budapest keeps him on track for challenging record holders, Renaud Lavillenie and Christian Taylor.

In the women's pole vault, Katie Moon triumphed by clearing 4.82 meters, successfully defending her title against Sandi Morris. Moon expressed gratitude towards the crowd's enthusiasm, which she credits for her performance boost. She remains focused on retaining her world title in Tokyo.

Other notable victories included Joe Kovacs, who won the men's shot put with a throw of 22.46 meters, and local favorite Simon Ehammer, who clinched the long jump title with a leap of 8.32 meters. Australia's Nicola Olyslagers prevailed in the women's high jump, clearing 2.04 meters.

