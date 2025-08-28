Left Menu

Grimsby Stuns Manchester United in League Cup Drama

In a shocking League Cup upset, fourth-tier Grimsby Town knocked out six-time winners Manchester United 12-11 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. United, led by manager Ruben Amorim, faced scrutiny as their poor performance continued despite substantial investments. The defeat highlighted tactical issues and player struggles.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manchester United suffered a humiliating exit from the League Cup as they were ousted by fourth-tier Grimsby Town, losing 12-11 on penalties after a gripping 2-2 draw at Blundell Park. The shocking defeat intensified scrutiny on manager Ruben Amorim, whose tenure has been marred by disappointing performances.

Grimsby took the lead with goals from Charles Vernam and Tyrell Warren, leaving the giants trailing by halftime. United's Bryan Mbeumo managed to pull one back, resulting in an intense 18-minute penalty shootout. Harry Maguire's late equalizer forced the shootout, but a crucial miss by Mbeumo sealed United's fate.

The loss added to United's woes, as Amorim struggled despite backing from high-profile signings. The team's lackluster performance drew criticism, fueling concerns regarding their trajectory this season. Meanwhile, other Premier League sides advanced comfortably in the competition.

