Manchester United suffered a humiliating exit from the League Cup as they were ousted by fourth-tier Grimsby Town, losing 12-11 on penalties after a gripping 2-2 draw at Blundell Park. The shocking defeat intensified scrutiny on manager Ruben Amorim, whose tenure has been marred by disappointing performances.

Grimsby took the lead with goals from Charles Vernam and Tyrell Warren, leaving the giants trailing by halftime. United's Bryan Mbeumo managed to pull one back, resulting in an intense 18-minute penalty shootout. Harry Maguire's late equalizer forced the shootout, but a crucial miss by Mbeumo sealed United's fate.

The loss added to United's woes, as Amorim struggled despite backing from high-profile signings. The team's lackluster performance drew criticism, fueling concerns regarding their trajectory this season. Meanwhile, other Premier League sides advanced comfortably in the competition.