Grimsby Town Shocks Manchester United in League Cup Upset

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim issued an apology to fans after his team suffered a shocking defeat by Grimsby Town, a fourth-tier club, in the League Cup. The upset came after a tense 12-11 penalty shootout at Blundell Park, where new United signing Bryan Mbeumo's miss sealed their fate.

The defeat marked a new low in Amorim's tenure, as Grimsby, despite their lower league status, displayed superior skill and determination. Amorim acknowledged his players' lackluster performance and cryptically suggested they were unenthusiastic about the match, adding to growing frustrations since his appointment last season.

Amorim commented on the pressing issues within the club, emphasizing the need for change and apologizing to supporters for repeated mistakes. Emphasizing a shift in focus to the FA Cup, Amorim admitted that drastic improvement is needed, while defending goalkeeper Andre Onana, who faced criticism for his role in Grimsby's goals.