Manchester United's FA Cup Exit Highlights Tumultuous Season

Managerless Manchester United's FA Cup journey ended abruptly with a 2-1 loss to Brighton, highlighting a tumultuous season fraught with challenges. Once a dominant force in English football, the club now grapples with instability following the dismissal of head coach Ruben Amorim.

Interim manager Darren Fletcher faces the daunting task of rejuvenating a team that's struggling to find form. Despite the setbacks, Fletcher remains optimistic, urging players and fans to focus on securing Champions League qualification as the primary objective for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal moved forward in the competition with a decisive victory over Portsmouth, further solidifying their long-standing legacy in the FA Cup. Other matches in the tournament produced thrilling encounters and unexpected outcomes, adding to the cup's vibrant narrative.

