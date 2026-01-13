Liam Rosenior Returns to Hull: A Familiar FA Cup Face-off

In a dramatic FA Cup fourth-round draw, Chelsea's new manager Liam Rosenior is set for an emotional reunion with his former club Hull City. The match marks Rosenior's return to the team he both played for and managed, with him now leading the London giants in a fresh managerial role.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on non-league Macclesfield after their stunning victory over Crystal Palace. Their next challenge is Brentford, currently excelling in the Premier League. Each game promises high stakes as Macclesfield strives for another historic upset.

Elsewhere, the draw pits Arsenal against Wigan Athletic, rekindling memories of past FA Cup shocks, and sets up an all-Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle United. Liverpool, if victorious against Barnsley, will clash with Brighton, adding to the draw's intriguing dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)