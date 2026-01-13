Left Menu

Liam Rosenior Returns to Hull: A Familiar FA Cup Face-off

New Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior will face former club Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round. Meanwhile, non-league Macclesfield, who shocked Crystal Palace, are set for another big game against Brentford. Other notable match-ups include Arsenal hosting Wigan, and Aston Villa against Newcastle.

In a dramatic FA Cup fourth-round draw, Chelsea's new manager Liam Rosenior is set for an emotional reunion with his former club Hull City. The match marks Rosenior's return to the team he both played for and managed, with him now leading the London giants in a fresh managerial role.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on non-league Macclesfield after their stunning victory over Crystal Palace. Their next challenge is Brentford, currently excelling in the Premier League. Each game promises high stakes as Macclesfield strives for another historic upset.

Elsewhere, the draw pits Arsenal against Wigan Athletic, rekindling memories of past FA Cup shocks, and sets up an all-Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle United. Liverpool, if victorious against Barnsley, will clash with Brighton, adding to the draw's intriguing dynamics.

