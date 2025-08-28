Carlos Alcaraz's Unwavering Triumph at the U.S. Open
Carlos Alcaraz continues his impressive form at the U.S. Open, crushing Mattia Bellucci in the second round with a quick victory. A year ago, Alcaraz experienced an unexpected defeat but now showcases his winning prowess, hinting at another Grand Slam triumph possibly on the horizon.
Carlos Alcaraz's unexpected buzz cut has become a lucky charm at the U.S. Open, as he cruised through the second round with ease, just a year after stumbling at the same stage.
The No. 2 seed, who trimmed his hair after a mishap by his brother, required just over 90 minutes to dispatch Italy's Mattia Bellucci, ranked 65th, with set scores of 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Alcaraz dominated the match, avoiding any break points and leading 32-11 in winners, a stark contrast to 2024's unexpected exit. Alcaraz, with past victories at the French Open and Wimbledon, aims to claim another Grand Slam trophy, building on his inaugural U.S. Open win in 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
