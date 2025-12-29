Honoring a Tennis Legend: Rohan Bopanna's Celebrated Journey

In a heartfelt ceremony held on Saturday, the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) paid tribute to Rohan Bopanna, a luminary of Indian tennis. The event celebrated his illustrious career, marked by Grand Slam triumphs and remarkable achievements on the ATP Tour.

Bopanna's legacy extends beyond two decades of dominance, including a historic victory at the 2017 French Open in mixed doubles and the 2024 Australian Open men's doubles title. This year, he set another milestone by becoming the oldest world No. 1 in men's doubles, showcasing his athleticism and resilience.

His contributions to Indian tennis are significant, having represented the nation in numerous Davis Cup matches, including a historic comeback against Brazil in 2010. Bopanna's impact is equally visible off the court, where his foundation works tirelessly to nurture future tennis talents in India.

