Prajwal Dev's Wild Card Entry: A Boost for Indian Tennis

Indian tennis player Prajwal Dev has received a wild card for the 10th Bengaluru Open. Recently victorious at the ITF World Tennis Tour M15 in Bhubaneswar, Dev expresses excitement about competing in his home state. The upgraded event boasts a prize of USD 225,000 and ATP 125 ranking points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-12-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 11:10 IST
Prajwal Dev

Indian tennis sensation Prajwal Dev has been awarded a wild card entry into the highly anticipated 10th edition of the Bengaluru Open, scheduled from January 5 to 11.

Dev's recent triumph at the ITF World Tennis Tour M15 event in Bhubaneswar underscores his exceptional form, earning him praise from the tournament organizers.

Featuring a prize pool of USD 225,000 and offering 125 ATP ranking points, the Bengaluru Open promises to be a showcase of global talent. Dev, thrilled about participating in his home state, embodies the spirit of Indian tennis with his commitment and achievements.

