Prajwal Dev's Wild Card Entry: A Boost for Indian Tennis

Indian tennis sensation Prajwal Dev has been awarded a wild card entry into the highly anticipated 10th edition of the Bengaluru Open, scheduled from January 5 to 11.

Dev's recent triumph at the ITF World Tennis Tour M15 event in Bhubaneswar underscores his exceptional form, earning him praise from the tournament organizers.

Featuring a prize pool of USD 225,000 and offering 125 ATP ranking points, the Bengaluru Open promises to be a showcase of global talent. Dev, thrilled about participating in his home state, embodies the spirit of Indian tennis with his commitment and achievements.