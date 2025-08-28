Left Menu

Wallabies Revamp Squad for Rugby Championship Showdown

The Wallabies have reinforced their squad for upcoming Rugby Championship tests against Argentina, recalling seasoned prop Allan Alaalatoa and flyhalf Tom Lynagh. Despite injuries, Australia's coach Joe Schmidt emphasizes the team's depth as they prepare to face a strong Argentine side in Townsville and Sydney.

Wallabies Revamp Squad for Rugby Championship Showdown
In a strategic move, the Wallabies have bolstered their lineup with the return of veteran prop Allan Alaalatoa and flyhalf Tom Lynagh, fortifying their ranks for the challenging Rugby Championship tests against Argentina. Alaalatoa, recovering from a shoulder injury, and Lynagh, cleared from concussion protocols, rejoin the team as key assets.

Australia's head coach, Joe Schmidt, has also introduced loose forward Pete Samu to the squad, filling the void left by Langi Gleeson, who is grappling with a heel injury. Samu's recall marks his comeback since 2023, having played with the New South Wales Waratahs after his stint in France.

As the team prepares for their face-off in Townsville, Schmidt acknowledges the competitive form of Argentina, urging the squad to capitalize on their depth. With Australia trailing New Zealand in the Championship, the upcoming tests against a formidable Argentine side hold significant stakes.

