India Sets Sights on 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

India's federal government has greenlit a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, a move designed to bolster local businesses and inspire future athletes. The ambitious project is part of India's larger goal to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

Approved by the cabinet, most events are expected to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with necessary agreements and financial support laid out. Hosting the Games follows the 2010 edition in New Delhi, which faced challenges. The government aims to show readiness and foster national pride through this endeavor.

India remains hopeful, despite competition from Canada and Nigeria, as former host issues persist due to escalating costs. The country aims to shed past controversies and shine on the international sports stage, demonstrating progress made in becoming a sports superpower.

(With inputs from agencies.)