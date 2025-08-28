Left Menu

Travis Kelce's Fashion Forward, Alcaraz's Redemption, and More Sports Headlines

Travis Kelce unveils a new clothing line with American Eagle post-engagement with Taylor Swift. Ceddanne Rafaela leads the Red Sox to victory, while Carlos Alcaraz redeems himself at the US Open. Meanwhile, Enhanced Games sues World Aquatics for antitrust violations in athletics, and Daniil Medvedev faces fines for his conduct.

Updated: 28-08-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:33 IST
Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' All-Pro tight end, is not just making headlines for his recent engagement to Taylor Swift, but also for launching a fashion line in collaboration with American Eagle and his label, Tru Kolors. This marks another milestone in Kelce's exciting week.

Ceddanne Rafaela stole the spotlight for the Boston Red Sox with a ninth-inning home run that secured a win over the Baltimore Orioles, capping off a 6-1 road trip for the team. In tennis, Carlos Alcaraz, after a surprising early exit last year, breezed into the third round at the US Open with a decisive victory over Mattia Bellucci.

In other sports updates, the Enhanced Games has filed a lawsuit against World Aquatics and USA Swimming for alleged antitrust violations, claiming pressure to boycott the event which allows drug enhancements. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev was fined $42,500 for his aggressive behavior at the US Open.

