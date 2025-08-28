Left Menu

HS Prannoy's Epic Clash and Resilience at BWF World Championships

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy narrowly missed an upset against world No. 2 Anders Antonsen at the BWF World Championships, despite a valiant effort and holding match points. Prannoy, plagued by health issues, remains determined, hinting at possibly one last championship appearance before deciding his future in the sport.

Updated: 28-08-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:59 IST
In a dramatic face-off at the BWF World Championships, Indian badminton star HS Prannoy nearly achieved a major upset against second-ranked Anders Antonsen. Despite winning a hard-fought second game, Prannoy fell short in a closely contested decider, losing 8-21, 21-17, 21-23.

Following the match, Prannoy expressed regret over missed opportunities, acknowledging tactical errors and the power of Antonsen's play in the final moments. His defeat highlights the small margins that define badminton, where even a single match can shift the trajectory of a player's tournament campaign.

Prannoy, who has battled significant health challenges, including a chronic stomach disorder and injuries, remains hopeful for the future. At 33, he considers competing in one more World Championship before making a decisive career choice, emphasizing the physical demands and rapid pace of modern badminton.

