Sydney Marathon Shines Bright: Olympic Stars Illuminate Iconic Race

The Sydney Marathon is set to make history this weekend as it joins the World Marathon Majors series, attracting a star-studded lineup. Among those headlining the event are Olympic gold medallists Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan, who will lead 35,000 participants across the Harbour Bridge.

Kipchoge, the legendary Kenyan runner, acknowledges the privilege of competing at 40, aiming to inspire beyond medals and records. Meanwhile, Hassan, coming off wins in London and Chicago, is optimistic about the scenic race's course, despite not participating in the athletics world championships.

Race Director Wayne Larden reflects on the marathon's growth, with the number of runners having increased significantly since 2005. Although smaller than other major events globally, Sydney aims to focus on quality and the stunning cityscape, promising an unforgettable experience for all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)