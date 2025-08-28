Left Menu

Sydney Marathon Shines Bright: Olympic Stars Illuminate Iconic Race

The Sydney Marathon, now part of the World Marathon Majors series, boasts its strongest field yet. Olympic champions Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan lead 35,000 runners. Kipchoge, 40, honors the legacy of running, while Hassan, expected to excel, praises Sydney's beauty. The marathon's growth continues under Race Director Wayne Larden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:27 IST
Sydney Marathon Shines Bright: Olympic Stars Illuminate Iconic Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Sydney Marathon is set to make history this weekend as it joins the World Marathon Majors series, attracting a star-studded lineup. Among those headlining the event are Olympic gold medallists Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan, who will lead 35,000 participants across the Harbour Bridge.

Kipchoge, the legendary Kenyan runner, acknowledges the privilege of competing at 40, aiming to inspire beyond medals and records. Meanwhile, Hassan, coming off wins in London and Chicago, is optimistic about the scenic race's course, despite not participating in the athletics world championships.

Race Director Wayne Larden reflects on the marathon's growth, with the number of runners having increased significantly since 2005. Although smaller than other major events globally, Sydney aims to focus on quality and the stunning cityscape, promising an unforgettable experience for all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal's Aerial Leap: From Farm to Market

Arunachal's Aerial Leap: From Farm to Market

 India
2
Adani Group's Record-Breaking EBITDA Surge Signals Strong Infrastructure Growth

Adani Group's Record-Breaking EBITDA Surge Signals Strong Infrastructure Gro...

 India
3
Swiss-Ukrainian Talks: A Step Forward in Reconstruction

Swiss-Ukrainian Talks: A Step Forward in Reconstruction

 Germany
4
Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Indian Farmers

Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Indian Farmers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025