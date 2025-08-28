Left Menu

Australia Battles Injuries With Resilience in Rugby Championship

Australia's Wallabies show resilience as they manage injuries in the Rugby Championship. Despite losing key players like Tom Wright and Will Skelton, they remain strong with contributions from new and returning players. With Argentina next, the return of Lynagh and Alaalatoa could prove essential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 28-08-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 12:29 IST
The Wallabies' commendable resilience in the face of mounting injuries is noteworthy as they march on in the Rugby Championship. Missing from their ranks are pivotal players like fullback Tom Wright and lock Will Skelton, posing significant challenges for the team.

Despite these setbacks, Australia remains a formidable force with experienced prop Allan Alaalatoa and flyhalf Tom Lynagh back in action. The squad, however, will need to adjust strategies to counter Argentina's threat in upcoming tests.

Discussions continue about the potential return of Skelton, whose performance has been instrumental in previous games. Rugby Australia is keen on getting the star player back, should World Rugby allow.

