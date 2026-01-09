Left Menu

Argentina's Swift Repayment of U.S. Currency Swap: A Financial Milestone

Argentina has fully repaid the U.S. for the currency swap framework provided last year to stabilize its economy, as announced by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. This repayment reflects Argentina's improved financial position, with the Exchange Stabilization Fund no longer holding any pesos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina has successfully repaid the United States for a currency swap arrangement that was extended last year to help stabilize the South American country's economy. The announcement was made by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday.

In a statement, Bessent noted that Argentina's swift and complete repayment underscores its improved financial standing. He highlighted that the Exchange Stabilization Fund, which had been holding Argentine pesos as part of the swap, currently holds none.

This development marks a significant milestone for Argentina, demonstrating a strengthened economy since the introduction of the swap facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

