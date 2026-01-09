Argentina's Swift Repayment of U.S. Currency Swap: A Financial Milestone

Argentina has successfully repaid the United States for a currency swap arrangement that was extended last year to help stabilize the South American country's economy. The announcement was made by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday.

In a statement, Bessent noted that Argentina's swift and complete repayment underscores its improved financial standing. He highlighted that the Exchange Stabilization Fund, which had been holding Argentine pesos as part of the swap, currently holds none.

This development marks a significant milestone for Argentina, demonstrating a strengthened economy since the introduction of the swap facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)