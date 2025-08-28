Indian Boxers Triumph: 26 Medals Secured at International Youth Boxing Gala

Indian boxers have secured an impressive 26 medals at the 3rd 'Belt and Road' International Youth Boxing Gala, held in Xinjiang, China. The event, which featured an International Training Camp and Tournament, saw Indian athletes compete fiercely in the under-17 category.

A 58-member Indian contingent, with 20 boys and 20 girls, delivered exceptional performances, reaching the semifinals. The semifinalist lineup included talents like Dhruv Kharb, Uday Singh, Falak, and Piyush, who triumphed over strong opponents from countries such as China, Korea, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The Indian junior girls' team also made their mark with decisive victories. Boxers like Khushi, Bhakti, Radhamani, and Diya dominated the ring, ensuring medal standings against formidable adversaries from China and Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)