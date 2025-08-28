Bayern Munich: Champions Eye Redemption After German Cup Scare
Bayern Munich aim to recover from their German Cup scare as they face Augsburg in the Bundesliga. Despite a shaky performance, they won the German Supercup and Bundesliga opener. Meanwhile, a fiery Hamburg derby is anticipated as HSV seeks to reclaim their dominance against St Pauli.
- Country:
- Germany
BERLIN, Aug 28 - Champions Bayern Munich aim to recover from a recent scare in the German Cup, as they prepare to face Augsburg in the Bundesliga this Saturday. The team, while confident, acknowledges their need for improvement following a tied match against third-tier Wehen Wiesbaden.
A last-minute goal by striker Harry Kane enabled Bayern to advance, despite a shaky defense and less-than-perfect attack. 'It was not a nail-biting performance,' noted coach Vincent Kompany, stressing the importance of staying calm under pressure.
As Bayern eyes redemption, Hamburg SV prepares to host St Pauli in a highly-anticipated derby. Both teams are eager to prove their mettle, while Bayern's potential rivals like Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have crucial meetings this weekend.
(With inputs from agencies.)