BERLIN, Aug 28 - Champions Bayern Munich aim to recover from a recent scare in the German Cup, as they prepare to face Augsburg in the Bundesliga this Saturday. The team, while confident, acknowledges their need for improvement following a tied match against third-tier Wehen Wiesbaden.

A last-minute goal by striker Harry Kane enabled Bayern to advance, despite a shaky defense and less-than-perfect attack. 'It was not a nail-biting performance,' noted coach Vincent Kompany, stressing the importance of staying calm under pressure.

As Bayern eyes redemption, Hamburg SV prepares to host St Pauli in a highly-anticipated derby. Both teams are eager to prove their mettle, while Bayern's potential rivals like Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have crucial meetings this weekend.

