Young Aces Stir the Badminton Court with Stunning Upsets

The Late Sushant Chipalkatti India Junior International Grand Prix showcased thrilling matches as unseeded players stunned their top-seeded opponents. Notable victories included Haasana Sree Mallavarapu's and Dev Ruparelia's impressive performances, with a total of six upsets in the boys' singles category, marking a day of surprising outcomes in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:59 IST
In a day marked by thrilling upsets, the Late Sushant Chipalkatti India Junior International Grand Prix witnessed unexpected victories on Thursday. Unseeded Haasana Sree Mallavarapu delivered a surprising defeat to top seed Ishita Negi, marking an impressive entrance into the second round of the girls' singles.

The boys' singles category was no less dramatic, as six upsets unfolded on the court. India's Dev Ruparelia showcased tenacity and skill, overcoming Japan's 13th seed Toshiki Nishio with a hard-fought 23-25, 21-19, 21-9 victory. Similarly, Jagsher Singh Khangurra and Japan's Yuzuno Watanabe added to the excitement by knocking out higher-ranked players.

In other notable performances, Dianka Waldia and Rishika Nandi displayed exceptional prowess, securing victories against their seeded counterparts, Tanvi Reddy Andluri and Tanvi Patri, respectively. The tournament continues to be a platform where young talent repeatedly shines against the odds.

