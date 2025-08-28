Mohammed Shami Makes a Comeback in Duleep Trophy Amidst Mixed Returns

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami made his return to competitive cricket on Thursday, representing East Zone in the Duleep Trophy against North Zone in Bengaluru. Shami, 34, concluded Day 1 with bowling figures of 1/55 over 17 overs. The seasoned bowler had been absent from competition since May, following a challenging outing in the Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 2025 IPL season proved less than memorable for Shami, as he claimed just six wickets in nine matches. Notably absent from India's high-profile Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England, he was also not selected for the upcoming Asia Cup. Despite these setbacks, Shami was a key figure during the ICC Champions Trophy, securing nine wickets in five matches, which contributed significantly to India's title victory over New Zealand.

North Zone finished the opening day in a strong position at 308/6, with contributions across the batting lineup. Delhi's Ayush Badoni led with a brisk 63, while other players, including Ankit Kumar and Yash Dhull, made significant impacts. For East Zone, the bowling efforts saw varied success, with Manishi taking 3/90, offering hope for the upcoming day's play.