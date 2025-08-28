Left Menu

Jay Vine's Stunning Solo Victory at Vuelta a Espana

Australian cyclist Jay Vine launched a successful solo attack from a breakaway group in the Vuelta a Espana, clinching stage six victory. Norway's Torstein Traeen claimed second place and ascended to the overall race lead, reshuffling the general classification standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:03 IST
Jay Vine's Stunning Solo Victory at Vuelta a Espana

In a thrilling display of cycling prowess, Australian Jay Vine of UAE Team Emirates-XRG surged ahead in the final 20 kilometers to win stage six of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday. His daring solo attack, launched from a breakaway group, left his competitors trailing in his wake.

Norwegian cyclist Torstein Traeen, riding for Bahrain Victorious, finished 54 seconds behind Vine. This impressive performance vaulted him to the top of the general classification, shaking up the standings as he overtook competitors including Bruno Armirail of France, who placed fourth in the stage.

Italy's Lorenzo Fortunato secured third place on this demanding 170.3km course from Olot to Pal in Andorra, also climbing to third overall. Meanwhile, Jonas Vingegaard, Vine's teammate, experienced a significant drop in standings, landing in fifth place, two minutes and 33 seconds behind the new leader, Traeen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab CM's Swift Action in Responding to Flood Crisis

Punjab CM's Swift Action in Responding to Flood Crisis

 India
2
Delhi HC Directs Centre on Sameer Wankhede Promotion

Delhi HC Directs Centre on Sameer Wankhede Promotion

 India
3
Nvidia Navigates Turbulent Waters Amid U.S.-China Trade Concerns

Nvidia Navigates Turbulent Waters Amid U.S.-China Trade Concerns

 Global
4
Priyanka Gandhi Urges Quick Action on Thamarassery Landslides

Priyanka Gandhi Urges Quick Action on Thamarassery Landslides

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025