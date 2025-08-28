Jay Vine's Stunning Solo Victory at Vuelta a Espana

In a thrilling display of cycling prowess, Australian Jay Vine of UAE Team Emirates-XRG surged ahead in the final 20 kilometers to win stage six of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday. His daring solo attack, launched from a breakaway group, left his competitors trailing in his wake.

Norwegian cyclist Torstein Traeen, riding for Bahrain Victorious, finished 54 seconds behind Vine. This impressive performance vaulted him to the top of the general classification, shaking up the standings as he overtook competitors including Bruno Armirail of France, who placed fourth in the stage.

Italy's Lorenzo Fortunato secured third place on this demanding 170.3km course from Olot to Pal in Andorra, also climbing to third overall. Meanwhile, Jonas Vingegaard, Vine's teammate, experienced a significant drop in standings, landing in fifth place, two minutes and 33 seconds behind the new leader, Traeen.

(With inputs from agencies.)