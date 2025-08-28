India's Final Shot at World Cup: Asia Cup Showdown

The Asia Cup represents the Indian men's hockey team's final opportunity to qualify for next year's World Cup, a goal after their disappointing performance in the Pro League's European leg. Coached by Craig Fulton, the Indian team must clinch this continental title to secure their place in the global tournament.

Fulton emphasized the team's focus on this tournament, aiming to become Asia's top team again, something they last achieved in 2017. The coach pointed out the tactical improvements made during training camps, concentrating on converting opportunities and strengthening defence, which were weak points in previous matches.

With the stakes high, Fulton has prioritized experienced players for the Asia Cup while benefiting from renowned mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton's expertise. India's captain, Harmanpreet Singh, echoed the coach's sentiments, highlighting the team's united mindset and commitment not to repeat past mistakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)