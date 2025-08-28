England Rugby Faces Challenge in Women's World Cup with Aldcroft's Absence

England's Women's Rugby World Cup aspirations face a hurdle as captain Zoe Aldcroft will miss the rest of the pool stage due to a knee injury, according to British media.

Taking over the captaincy will be former skipper Marlie Packer, who leads the squad in their upcoming match against Samoa. England coach John Mitchell plans to make 13 changes for the game.

Mitchell has highlighted a strategy of rotation, stating that ensuring all players gain match experience is a priority during the initial pool matches. Previously, Samoa suffered a heavy defeat to Australia, losing 73-0 in their opening match.

(With inputs from agencies.)