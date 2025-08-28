England Rugby Faces Challenge in Women's World Cup with Aldcroft's Absence
England women's rugby team must navigate the World Cup pool stage without their captain, Zoe Aldcroft, due to a knee injury. Former captain Marlie Packer is set to lead the team against Samoa. Coach John Mitchell emphasizes team rotation as part of their strategic plan.
England's Women's Rugby World Cup aspirations face a hurdle as captain Zoe Aldcroft will miss the rest of the pool stage due to a knee injury, according to British media.
Taking over the captaincy will be former skipper Marlie Packer, who leads the squad in their upcoming match against Samoa. England coach John Mitchell plans to make 13 changes for the game.
Mitchell has highlighted a strategy of rotation, stating that ensuring all players gain match experience is a priority during the initial pool matches. Previously, Samoa suffered a heavy defeat to Australia, losing 73-0 in their opening match.
