Lewis Hamilton Seeks Joy Amidst Ferrari Challenges

In his first season at Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton is aiming to rekindle his passion for driving amid a challenging start. Despite frustrations and criticism, he's focused on improving and enjoying the sport, as the team struggles with performance and upcoming regulation changes.

Lewis Hamilton
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In his debut season with Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton is determined to revitalize his love for driving, despite a rocky start. Facing frustrations and criticism, he emphasized the need for focus and enjoyment in the face of adversity.

Hamilton expressed dissatisfaction after the Hungarian Grand Prix, labeling his qualifying performance as 'absolutely useless' and questioning team decisions. As Formula 1 approaches major regulation changes in 2026, Hamilton feels now is the time to return to basics.

Highlighting past wins as a testament to his skills, former teammate George Russell praised Hamilton as 'the greatest driver of all time.' Hamilton remains committed to improving performance with Ferrari in the remaining races of 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

