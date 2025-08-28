Left Menu

Thrilling Matches & Surprises at US Open Day 5

The fifth day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows saw intense matches with notable victories from players like Andrey Rublev, Iga Swiatek, and Novak Djokovic. Aryna Sabalenka continues her title defense, while emerging talents showcase their skills. The order of play promises more excitement for tennis fans.

Updated: 28-08-2025 23:47 IST
The fifth day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows delivered a packed schedule filled with thrilling matches and significant upsets. Russia's Andrey Rublev, seeded 15th, triumphed over American Tristan Boyer, securing his spot in the third round with a hard-fought 6-3, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(4) victory.

Pole Iga Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion, demonstrated her prowess by defeating Suzan Lamens 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to the next round. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka's title defense continues as she prepares to face Leylah Fernandez.

Tennis enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to, with Novak Djokovic going head-to-head against Cameron Norrie and Emma Raducanu battling Elena Rybakina. This year's US Open has been a showcase of both veteran resilience and emerging talent.

