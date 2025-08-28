Thrilling Matches & Surprises at US Open Day 5

The fifth day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows delivered a packed schedule filled with thrilling matches and significant upsets. Russia's Andrey Rublev, seeded 15th, triumphed over American Tristan Boyer, securing his spot in the third round with a hard-fought 6-3, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(4) victory.

Pole Iga Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion, demonstrated her prowess by defeating Suzan Lamens 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to advance to the next round. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka's title defense continues as she prepares to face Leylah Fernandez.

Tennis enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to, with Novak Djokovic going head-to-head against Cameron Norrie and Emma Raducanu battling Elena Rybakina. This year's US Open has been a showcase of both veteran resilience and emerging talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)