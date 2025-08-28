Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Survives U.S. Open Test as Gauff Seeks Olympic Redemption

Second seed Iga Swiatek narrowly triumphed in her U.S. Open second-round match against Suzan Lamens. Swiatek, fresh off her sixth major win, faced challenges but clinched victory. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff aims for revenge against Donna Vekic, highlighting a day of thrilling tennis showdowns at the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:48 IST
Iga Swiatek Survives U.S. Open Test as Gauff Seeks Olympic Redemption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling display of resilience, second seed Iga Swiatek overcame a stern challenge from unseeded Suzan Lamens to advance to the U.S. Open's third round. Having secured her sixth major at Wimbledon and triumphed in Cincinnati, Swiatek faced significant resistance, ultimately defeating Lamens 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

The 2022 U.S. Open champion admitted to feeling tense during the second set, acknowledging Lamens' strategic play. Swiatek's win sets up a third-round clash against 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya. Meanwhile, in other matches, Italy's Lorenzo Musetti easily dispatched Belgian David Goffin, and age-defying Venus Williams prepares for doubles action.

Coco Gauff, last year's champion, is on a mission for retribution as she faces Donna Vekic, who previously ousted her from the Paris Games. With a star-studded lineup including Tommy Paul and Alexander Zverev, the tournament continues to captivate tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

