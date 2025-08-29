Showdowns and Rematches: U.S. Open's Electrifying Third Round

The anticipation builds at the U.S. Open as the third round commences with dramatic encounters, led by defending champion Aryna Sabalenka's quest to avenge her 2021 loss to Leylah Fernandez. Sabalenka's evolution as a player since that defeat promises a fresh and exciting showdown against the Canadian.

Novak Djokovic continues his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam, despite recent physical challenges. His matchup against Cameron Norrie will test his resilience and determination as Djokovic strives to maintain his supremacy in the tournament with another victory.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu, who aims to reclaim her 2021 U.S. Open form, faces a strong competitor in Elena Rybakina. The clash between these Grand Slam winners promises high-intensity action, as Raducanu gauges her game against the top-ranked Kazakhstan player.

