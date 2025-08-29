Manchester United's Major Transfer: Garnacho Heads to Chelsea

Manchester United has finalized an agreement to transfer Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea for £40 million, according to a source close to the club.

The 21-year-old has become the fourth most costly sale for United, following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, and Angel di Maria.

Garnacho, who has appeared in 93 Premier League matches for United, was part of a group of five players aiming to depart this summer, a list that includes Marcus Rashford, who was recently loaned to Barcelona. Under the management of Ruben Amorim, Garnacho has been left out of the squad for the current season, a decision that comes in the wake of United's lackluster start to the season, including an early exit from the League Cup.

