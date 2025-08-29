Left Menu

Manchester United's Major Transfer: Garnacho Heads to Chelsea

Manchester United has struck a deal to transfer Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea for £40 million. Garnacho, one of five players looking to leave United this summer, was excluded from the squad by manager Ruben Amorim. The deal ranks as the fourth-most expensive sale by United.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 00:45 IST
Manchester United's Major Transfer: Garnacho Heads to Chelsea
Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United has finalized an agreement to transfer Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea for £40 million, according to a source close to the club.

The 21-year-old has become the fourth most costly sale for United, following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, and Angel di Maria.

Garnacho, who has appeared in 93 Premier League matches for United, was part of a group of five players aiming to depart this summer, a list that includes Marcus Rashford, who was recently loaned to Barcelona. Under the management of Ruben Amorim, Garnacho has been left out of the squad for the current season, a decision that comes in the wake of United's lackluster start to the season, including an early exit from the League Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event in Zurich.

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event i...

 Global
2
Tragic Demise Sparks NHRC Probe in Jaipur

Tragic Demise Sparks NHRC Probe in Jaipur

 India
3
CDC Leadership Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shake-Up Sparks Major Resignations

CDC Leadership Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shake-Up Sparks Major Resignations

 Global
4
Dollar Dips as Fed Rate Cut Anticipation Grows Amid Legal and Political Tensions

Dollar Dips as Fed Rate Cut Anticipation Grows Amid Legal and Political Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025