Delhi Superheroes Triumph: First Victory in Indian Street Premier League
The Delhi Superheroes claimed their first victory of Season 3 in the Indian Street Premier League, defeating defending champions Majhi Mumbai by 23 runs. A disciplined bowling display secured the win despite a modest target of 82. Padmesh Mhatre stood out with a crucial late innings and effective bowling.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Superheroes made a triumphant comeback in the Indian Street Premier League Season 3, claiming their first victory against reigning champions Majhi Mumbai by 23 runs.
Despite posting a below-par score of 82, Delhi's adept bowling unit restricted Mumbai to just 59 for 6 over the course of 10 overs.
Key contributions came from Padmesh Mhatre, who not only provided a swift 16-run cameo at the closing stages of the innings but also delivered a pivotal spell of bowling, taking 2/10, earning him the Player of the Match honors.