Delhi Superheroes Triumph: First Victory in Indian Street Premier League

The Delhi Superheroes made a triumphant comeback in the Indian Street Premier League Season 3, claiming their first victory against reigning champions Majhi Mumbai by 23 runs.

Despite posting a below-par score of 82, Delhi's adept bowling unit restricted Mumbai to just 59 for 6 over the course of 10 overs.

Key contributions came from Padmesh Mhatre, who not only provided a swift 16-run cameo at the closing stages of the innings but also delivered a pivotal spell of bowling, taking 2/10, earning him the Player of the Match honors.