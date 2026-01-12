Left Menu

Delhi Superheroes Triumph: First Victory in Indian Street Premier League

The Delhi Superheroes claimed their first victory of Season 3 in the Indian Street Premier League, defeating defending champions Majhi Mumbai by 23 runs. A disciplined bowling display secured the win despite a modest target of 82. Padmesh Mhatre stood out with a crucial late innings and effective bowling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:09 IST
Delhi Superheroes Triumph: First Victory in Indian Street Premier League
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Superheroes made a triumphant comeback in the Indian Street Premier League Season 3, claiming their first victory against reigning champions Majhi Mumbai by 23 runs.

Despite posting a below-par score of 82, Delhi's adept bowling unit restricted Mumbai to just 59 for 6 over the course of 10 overs.

Key contributions came from Padmesh Mhatre, who not only provided a swift 16-run cameo at the closing stages of the innings but also delivered a pivotal spell of bowling, taking 2/10, earning him the Player of the Match honors.

TRENDING

1
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global
2
Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Surge

Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Sur...

 Global
3
Ukraine's Strategic Move: Awarding Dobra Lithium Deposit Rights

Ukraine's Strategic Move: Awarding Dobra Lithium Deposit Rights

 Global
4
Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026