Jannik Sinner's Relentless March Ahead: A Grand Slam Odyssey

Jannik Sinner, the defending U.S. Open champion, displayed remarkable prowess as he swept past Australian Alexei Popyrin with a score of 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, declaring his intentions to defend his title with fervor. Sinner's victory advances him to the third round of the Grand Slam tournament held in New York.

Sinner's commanding win not only showcased his dominance on the hardcourt but also matched Roger Federer's early benchmark in the Grand Slam arena. Despite initial struggles with service, Sinner effectively maneuvered the match, securing his 23rd consecutive win at hardcourt majors.

The meticulous world number one will now face Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the next round, carrying hopes of equalling Carlos Alcaraz in Grand Slam titles. Meanwhile, the Italian tennis star plans to indulge in fine dining across New York, expressing gratitude for the support and eyeing further successes in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)