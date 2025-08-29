Irankunda Returns: Young Talent Revives 'Soccer Ashes'

Australia's teenage sensation, Nestory Irankunda, has made a dramatic return to the Socceroos squad for the 'Soccer Ashes' series against New Zealand, marking his first call-up in nearly a year. Coach Tony Popovic has injected fresh blood into the team, introducing seven uncapped players.

Irankunda, who recently transitioned to English side Watford, was previously frustrated with his progress at Bayern Munich. Born in a Tanzanian refugee camp, the winger debuted for Australia under former coach Graham Arnold but was left out in recent windows until now.

The squad announcement also sees exclusions and recalls, with notable names such as long-serving goalkeeper Mat Ryan omitted. The 'Soccer Ashes' series, inspired by the historic cricket rivalry, kicks off in Canberra on September 5 and concludes in Auckland on September 9.