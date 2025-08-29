India Unveils Historic Mondo Track: A New Era for Para-Athletics
India inaugurated its first Mondo Track at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to host the World Para-Athletics Championships. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized this development as a step towards making India a sporting powerhouse. The event was attended by notable athletes and administrators, marking a significant moment for Indian sports.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, India's Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the country's first-ever Mondo Track, which will host the World Para-Athletics Championships from September 26 to October 5.
The installation makes India the 25th nation globally to adopt the advanced track surface known for its elasticity and safety features. Celebrated athletes, including former long jumper Anju Bobby George and Paralympians Devendra Jhajharia and Sumit Antil, graced the occasion.
Minister Mandaviya emphasized the significance of this development in realizing the government's vision of transforming India into a sporting powerhouse by 2047. The inauguration also saw an informal football match, with the Minister as the top scorer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sebastian Coe Confident in Gene Testing at Tokyo World Championships
India Awaits Final World Championships Team Announcement Amid Qualification Twists
India Shines in BWF World Championships: Sindhu and Doubles Duos Advance
India's Athletic Team Set for World Championships Showdown
HS Prannoy's Epic Clash and Resilience at BWF World Championships