India Unveils Historic Mondo Track: A New Era for Para-Athletics

In a landmark event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, India's Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the country's first-ever Mondo Track, which will host the World Para-Athletics Championships from September 26 to October 5.

The installation makes India the 25th nation globally to adopt the advanced track surface known for its elasticity and safety features. Celebrated athletes, including former long jumper Anju Bobby George and Paralympians Devendra Jhajharia and Sumit Antil, graced the occasion.

Minister Mandaviya emphasized the significance of this development in realizing the government's vision of transforming India into a sporting powerhouse by 2047. The inauguration also saw an informal football match, with the Minister as the top scorer.

(With inputs from agencies.)