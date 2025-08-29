Left Menu

Assam Aims to Be India's Leading Sports Hub

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma honored Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, emphasizing the state's progress in becoming a sports hub. On National Sports Day, Sarma highlighted efforts in player welfare and infrastructure development to enhance Assam's appeal as a sports destination.

Updated: 29-08-2025 11:03 IST
Major Dhyan Chand
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid homage to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, observed as National Sports Day, highlighting Assam's rising status in the Indian sports landscape.

In a tribute posted on X, Sarma acknowledged Major Dhyan Chand's contributions and reiterated his commitment to transforming Assam into a premier sports destination in India.

Sarma pointed to significant advancements in player welfare, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and initiatives like Khel Maharan as pivotal steps towards achieving this ambitious goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

 India
India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

 Global
Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

 Global
Change at the Helm: Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Quigley Steps Down

 Global

