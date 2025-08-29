Arunachal Pradesh Leaders Celebrate National Sports Day and Honor Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand

On National Sports Day, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein paid homage to legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. They called for a renewed focus on nurturing young sporting talent within the state.

In a social media post, Khandu spoke of Dhyan Chand's enduring spirit of sportsmanship, highlighting values like perseverance, unity, and courage that sports instill. He urged the community to ensure every child finds strength, discipline, and national pride in sports.

Deputy Chief Minister Mein expressed enthusiasm for the rising interest in sports among the state's youth. He reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and supporting young athletes on both national and international stages, aiming for a brighter future through sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)