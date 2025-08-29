Left Menu

Stefanos Tsitsipas Frustrated by Controversial Exit from U.S. Open

Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas, after losing a match point, was defeated by Daniel Altmaier in the U.S. Open second round. Tsitsipas expressed frustration over Altmaier's tactics, including underarm serves. The loss marked a difficult season for Tsitsipas, who parted ways with his coach recently.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, a prominent figure in tennis, experienced a bitter exit from the U.S. Open's second round against Daniel Altmaier.

Frustrated by Altmaier's underarm serves, Tsitsipas voiced his dissatisfaction post-match. The four-hour match saw the Greek player fall short, marking the end of a challenging Grand Slam season.

Having switched coaches, Tsitsipas has faced a declining ranking, reflecting a less competitive year since earlier successes.

