Fenerbahçe Ends Mourinho Era After Champions League Heartbreak

Fenerbahçe has parted ways with renowned coach Jose Mourinho following the club's failure to reach the Champions League. Mourinho, who joined the Turkish side in June last year, leaves after a defeat to Benfica. The club thanked him via social media but provided no statement on its website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a surprising turn of events, Fenerbahçe has announced the departure of its high-profile coach, Jose Mourinho. The Turkish football club made the announcement via its social media platforms on Friday.

The decision came swiftly after Fenerbahçe fell short of qualifying for this year's Champions League, losing to Benfica during the playoffs. The defeat signaled an end to Mourinho's tenure, which began in June of the previous year.

The club expressed gratitude towards Mourinho's contributions and wished him well in his future endeavors. However, they did not release an official statement on their website, leaving fans and analysts speculating about the club's next move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

