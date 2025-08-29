Fenerbahçe Ends Mourinho Era After Champions League Heartbreak

In a surprising turn of events, Fenerbahçe has announced the departure of its high-profile coach, Jose Mourinho. The Turkish football club made the announcement via its social media platforms on Friday.

The decision came swiftly after Fenerbahçe fell short of qualifying for this year's Champions League, losing to Benfica during the playoffs. The defeat signaled an end to Mourinho's tenure, which began in June of the previous year.

The club expressed gratitude towards Mourinho's contributions and wished him well in his future endeavors. However, they did not release an official statement on their website, leaving fans and analysts speculating about the club's next move.

(With inputs from agencies.)