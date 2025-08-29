Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Celebrates National Sports Day with Honors and Infrastructure Boost

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the role of athletes as societal heroes on National Sports Day. He paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, presented awards to athletes, and initiated new sports infrastructure projects. Former Olympians were honored, and the state's dedication to sports education was highlighted.

Updated: 29-08-2025 14:40 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked National Sports Day by honoring athletes as heroes and societal inspirations. He commemorated hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, presenting cash rewards to medal-winning athletes and handing out job letters to new sports trainers.

The chief minister also celebrated former Olympians, Arjuna awardees, and National Games medallists while launching new sports infrastructure across the state. He praised India's hockey success under Major Dhyan Chand, whose name now graces the nation's top sports award.

In a nod to Uttar Pradesh's impactful hockey history, Adityanath highlighted the establishment of the state's first sports university named after Dhyan Chand. With upcoming sports competitions nationwide, Uttar Pradesh remains dedicated to fostering athletic excellence.

