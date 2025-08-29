Left Menu

Bundesliga Faces Premier League Exodus Due to TV Revenue Windfall

The financial clout of the Premier League is causing Bundesliga clubs to lose top players, according to Bayern Munich's coach Vincent Kompany. With English teams benefiting from substantial TV revenue, Bundesliga talents like Jeremie Frimpong and others are heading to the Premier League.

29-08-2025
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Bundesliga is grappling with the loss of its top talent to the Premier League, as highlighted by Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany. Premier League clubs are capitalizing on a substantial influx of TV revenue, making it challenging for German clubs to retain players.

This summer has seen notable transfers from the Bundesliga to the Premier League, including Jeremie Frimpong and Benjamin Sesko, as financial disparities create irresistible offers. Reports suggest Bayern's transfer target, Nick Woltemade, is also poised for a move to England, specifically Newcastle United.

Kompany, recalling his time with Burnley, noted the transformative impact of TV money on club budgets. The Bundesliga's challenge now lies in finding strategies to remain competitive and retain its top-tier players, amidst the financial lure of England's top flight.

