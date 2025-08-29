India's Shooting Stars Shine at Asian Championships

Veteran shooter Gurpreet Singh spearheaded India's impressive performance at the Asian Shooting Championships, clinching team gold in the 25m centre fire event. This victory, achieved alongside teammates Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Ankur Goel, reinforced India's dominance in non-Olympic shooting disciplines.

The seasoned Olympian, with a combined precision and rapid round score of 579, contributed significantly to the aggregate team score of 1733 points, overshadowing Vietnam and Iran for silver and bronze.

Meanwhile, emerging shooter Manini Kaushik secured her maiden individual international medal, earning bronze in the women's 50m rifle prone event. The 24-year-old also helped the team win silver, consolidating India's growing reputation in the shooting realm.

(With inputs from agencies.)