Pakistan's Return to FIH Pro League Sparks Anticipation for Cricket Clashes

In an exciting development for field hockey enthusiasts, Pakistan is set to join the upcoming seventh season of the men's FIH Pro League, potentially igniting high-profile matches against India. The league, organized in a home-and-away format, will also feature teams from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, Netherlands, and Spain.

Pakistan's qualification came as a result of their performance in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup, where they finished as runners-up to New Zealand. Despite New Zealand opting out of the Pro League, Pakistan accepted the invitation. The tense political climate between India and Pakistan precludes bilateral sports engagement, but multilateral encounters remain possible.

Despite restrictions due to border tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, the participation of Pakistan marks a significant milestone. FIH President Tayyab Ikram lauded Pakistan's return, noting its importance in promoting visibility and growth for world hockey. The schedule and venues for the season are yet to be announced.

