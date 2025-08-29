Mateus Fernandes Joins West Ham United in Major Transfer Move

Portuguese midfielder Mateus Fernandes has made a significant transfer from Southampton to West Ham United, both clubs revealed on Friday. The 21-year-old, who featured prominently in 36 Premier League matches for Southampton last season, joins West Ham on a deal exceeding 40 million pounds ($54.04 million).

Expressing his enthusiasm, Fernandes said, "I'm very happy to be here... it's a big step for me. It's a big club, a massive club. The project, the stadium, the city, everything." He initially graduated from Sporting's youth academy and spent a year on loan with Estoril before his transfer to Southampton for around 15 million pounds ($20 million) last year.

West Ham's coach, Graham Potter, praised Fernandes for the valuable experience he gained in the Premier League with Southampton, stating, "He is someone we really feel can help improve us and fit into what we are trying to build." Despite recent setbacks, West Ham aims to climb the Premier League standings, beginning with their upcoming match against Nottingham Forest.

(With inputs from agencies.)